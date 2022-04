Pippip Media gets Pranav Harihar Sharma as boss-partner

29 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Pippip Media, a media production company headquartered in Goa, has joined hands with Cannes Lions winning filmmaker and experienced ad-man Pranav Harihar Sharma. Sharma comes on board as partner and showrunner of the company.

Speaking on his association with Pippip Media, Pranav Harihar Sharma said: “The world is fast moving from advertising to media & entertainment and in no time we will see branded content replacing the good old TVC. The change is already here and at Pippip, we want to be at the forefront of this change.”

Added Aritra Mukherjee, Director & Chief Creative officer of Pippip Media: “The time is here to toggle between films, TVCs, digital content, branded campaigns, web series and not be limited to any one particular medium. We want to be present where good content can be created and no one better than Pranav to lead this vertical for us.”