Philips launches campaign to encourage breastfeeding

14 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Philips India has launched a campaign, #ParentYourWay, to create conversations around the importance of breastfeeding and how parenting is about trusting your instincts.

Commenting on the campaign Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian subcontinent said: “When it comes to parenting, we only rely on the information that we have received from our parents and family. We are often skeptical about our methods as nobody is sure which is the right way to bring up their child. There is no textbook which has shown you the correct pathway, but it is important to adopt and adapt to whatever works for you. Our campaign #ParentYourWay is there to encourage and empower all the parents to be confident of their own methods and believe that as a couple, they are doing whatever is best of their child. The notion and thought behind this campaign focus on the importance of breastfeeding while reassuring that we at Philips believe in you as a parent. Philips Avent thrives to support all the parents in their parenthood journey through meaning innovations that enables to bring out their best version as a parent.”