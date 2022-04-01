Perfect Relations bags GreenCell Mobility mandate

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Perfect Relations, the PR agency part of Dentsu, has won the communications mandate for GreenCell Mobility. The consultancy will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for GreenCell Mobility in India. GreenCell Mobility is India’s leading e-Mobility company backed by EverSource Capital, the fund manager of Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

Speaking of the association, Ashok Agarwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, GreenCell Mobility said: “We are committed to redefining the future of shared mobility in our country by providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions for all Indians. We look forward to working with Perfect Relations on our communication objective as we strengthen our presence across key cities in the country.”

Commenting on this new association, Rohan Sukhatankar, Principal Lead at Perfect Relations said:, “We are honoured to be associated with GreenCell, a brand that is endeavoring to revolutionize the shared electric mobility space. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in the mobility industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening brand’s affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”