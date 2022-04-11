Pepsi, Tata Neu & Jio. Business as unusual?

11 Apr,2022

By Vikas Mehta

How hardwired we have become to sensation. It’s not a rhetorical question but an emphatic statement. This IPL, everyone is talking about CSK and Mumbai Indians. Not because they are doing well but because both these teams, who, between them have won 9 out of 15 trophies, have lost their first four matches. We are not celebrating that a new team Gujarat Titans hasn’t lost a match yet. We are not celebrating that a forgotten hero, Kuldeep Yadav, has risen again to become the leading wicket-taker. We are glossing over the spunk shown by newcomers Anuj Rawat or Abhishek Sharma against the same two teams. It’s business as “unusual”, I say.

And then one comes across the Tata Neu ads. After a nice round of teasers which raised expectations of a great product, I am confused about this Tata Neu Pass. It’s all in the family. What’s Neu Pass? What’s all in the family? Whose family? Tata family? The only thing that made sense to me was the advice to download the app. Which I did. Now mind you, I am a Big Basket consumer. So, I think the app was smart enough to recognise me and my location after I keyed in my mobile number. But then it sent me another message. That it is not yet available at my location. Well, who wants to argue with a Super App. I, therefore immediately clicked on the Big Basket app, worried, that I may have been ejected from the BB platform. Thankfully, I could order my groceries on BB as usual. I then tried some apparel and when I clicked on a product, I immediately got an email from Tata Cliq saying that it has created an account for me. Err! Why? Can’t I just shop from the app and check out? I did not bother to find out and with the temperature rising outside, I did not want my temperature to rise too.

Temperature of course reminded me about the new Pepsi ad. More Fizz, More refreshing. Formula change? Something new? And then I thought I saw an asterisk at the end of the baseline. I promptly checked the ad on YouTube again and discovered that both Fizz and Refreshing had asterisk and the explanation was that some research done by an independent body in Jaipur and Lucknow determined that Pepsi had more fizz and another research conducted in Mumbai, Jaipur and Lucknow determined that Pepsi was more refreshing. So, I have lived to see the day when taglines have to be validated by research. And we wonder why the advertising model is crumbling.

Having ditched the thought of having Pepsi and given that fresh mangoes are available in market, I decided to try Slice. The image of Aamsutra with Katrina was still in my mind. But I did a double-take when I saw the new Slice ad with Katrina. It was a taste challenge. And it again quoted some research which said that 73% people voted Slice to be the most thick. Ahem! Is PepsiCo the parent company of Pepsi and Slice using the US Pepsi taste challenge of the 70s as a blueprint for its brands in India? For the uninitiated, Pepsi did some live taste challenges in the US, asking people to rate two unmarked Colas on whose taste is better. Majority favoured Pepsi, though lot of statisticians debunked the research as a sweeter drink will always win on one sip taste challenge. But that’s another story. Will PepsiCo India now launch 7Up too based on some taste research?

Did you notice that there are three Swiggy brands advertising on IPL? Swiggy Instamart, which claims quick grocery delivery, Swiggy match day mania which is about large orders at a discount and then just Swiggy. All the three brands have done a good job in communicating their benefits. Swiggy has a simple though of “Aap kiske saath dekhoge” which is very IPL-centric and have carried that thought into both Instamart as well as match day mania very well. My favourite of course is the Instamart ad of the young kid bawling about her empty cereal box as the father is watching the IPL. Quick delivery saves the day for him and therefore when he is asked at the office “kal match kiske saath dekha” he answers with a satisfied look “Shanti ke saath”. Smart.

I started off about the unusual performances in the IPL. But then I discovered that a most unusual thing has also occurred on the IPL ad scene. If my memory serves me right, it’s the first time since the launch of Jio that no Jio ads have been aired on IPL. Yet. No plethora of stars, no tacky execution, no Bollywood-style jhatkas. Sometimes we should thank our respective Gods for small mercies. Amen to that.