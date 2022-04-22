Park Avenue TVC celebrates essence of masculinity

22 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Park Avenue, the men’s grooming brand from Raymond, has unveiled a new advertising campaign conceptualised and executed along with Wunderman Thompson.

Speaking about the campaign, Pooja Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Consumer Care, said: “Consumers preferences for fragrances have evolved from being simply a practical choice to becoming a discerning lifestyle choice. At Park Avenue, we cater to the evolving choices, of the modern man while they explore and expand the horizons of their personality. Our latest campaign is an endeavor to showcase the openness and acceptance of one’s authentic self.”