Paritosh Srivastava, CEO L&K- S&S to also helm Publicis Worldwide

28 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe India has announced that Paritosh Srivastava, the current CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will now also helm the operations at Publicis Worldwide India. Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett, who were overseeing Publicis Worldwide India, move into a Groupe advisory role and BBH leadership role respectively, as announced earlier.

Said Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe: “Paritosh is a proven and accomplished leader and under his leadership, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won large and coveted mandates, navigated the pandemic judiciously and taken the agency to a position of strength. He has also played an important role in the success of Publicis Worldwide in India for many years and is very familiar with its culture, talent, and key clients and hence was a natural choice. I am confident that his appointment will benefit our clients, business and people immensely.”

Added Srivastava: “This is a huge honour and Publicis Worldwide is very close to my heart. I have spent eight wonderful years of my professional life in the agency. I look forward to working with its hugely talented teams, to bring in world-class, truly impactful solutions for our trusted and respected set of client partners. In the competitive backdrop of today, clients need communication solutions that impact business and are truly dynamic, bold and data driven. Publicis Worldwide is a powerful brand for the Groupe globally, we will ensure that we maintain its impeccable reputation and make it future-proof in India.”