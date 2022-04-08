Ormax Media & Film Companion announce 2nd edition of ‘O Womaniya!’

08 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Media consulting ﬁrm Ormax Media and entertainment platform Film Companion announced the launch of the second edition of their initiative on female representation in the Indian entertainment industry, titled O Womaniya! Releasing in June this year, other than the films released in the previous year, the 2022 edition will also cover the streaming category extensively, analysing major digital-series and direct-to-OTT ﬁlms, along with theatrical ﬁlms, released in 2021, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam entertainment industries. Additionally, the current edition will also analyse female representation in the boardrooms of the top media and entertainment companies in India, and how the industry can work towards creating a nurturing environment that helps women grow into leadership roles.

Speaking about the second edition of the report, Anupama Chopra, Founder & Editor, Film Companion, said: “I believe that cinema can shape the world. Which is why inclusivity and diversity is paramount. O Womaniya! is our attempt to push the needle to move faster. We hope that data will trigger conversation, which will trigger change. We are happy to collaborate with industry bodies like the Producers Guild of India and Active Telugu Film Producers Guild, and streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, an important part of India’s rapidly evolving creative ecosystem, to take this conversation forward meaningfully. With multiple industry players joining hands with us for the second edition of O Womaniya! we believe we are moving the needle, slowly but signiﬁcantly on this important subject.”

Said Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media: “With every edition, we want to expand the ambition of this report, such as covering digital series this time. But the section of the 2022 report that I’m keenly looking forward to is on the representation of women in the senior management of Indian entertainment companies. These are the decision-makers who have the ability to shape the industry’s future, and hence, the analysis must start from the top.”

To enable a deeper socio-cultural analysis of the ﬁndings, the O Womaniya! initiative has associated with leading gender expert, Sunitha Rangaswami, Independent Consultant – Gender and Women’s Economic Empowerment.