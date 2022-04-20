OnMobile appoints Asheesh Chatterjee as Global Group CFO

20 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Those who’ve battled for their dues with Reliance Broadcast would be familiar with the name. Some mails may have even had the CFO/CBO marked.

Well, after many, many exits from the company, Asheesh Chatterjee has moved on. To: OnMobile Global Limited, the mobile entertainment company as Group Global CFO, as per a press release. He has joined OnMobile on April 18.

Chatterjee, a Chartered Accountant, has 25-odd years of experience across organisations like EY India, ICICI Pru AMC, Sony Pictures and Moser Baer India.

At Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd, he was as a CFO & CBO, managed various responsibilities in multiple areas, and played a leadership role in JVs, Asset monetisation, Phase-3 auctions for FM Radio, Sales, and Revenue management, etc.

Welcoming the new Global CFO on board, Sanjay Baweja, MD & Global CEO of OnMobile, said: “We are excited to have Asheesh join us as Global Group CFO. He will be an integral part of the company’s management, helping OnMobile realise its long-term financial and operational goals. Over two decades of his experience makes him the perfect fit to lead the financial chapter of the company’s transformation as we work towards putting our customers first.”

Other than being a CA, Chatterjee is also a Management Accountant (India & UK), Chartered Global Management Accountant, and an alumnus of Northwestern, Kellogg School of Management.