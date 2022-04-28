OMG unveils second edition of digital bootcamp

28 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Omnicom Media Group returns with the second edition of its Digital Bootcamp to train and nurture a bevy of digital marketing acolytes, with a focus on media planning this time around. The OMG Digital Bootcamp will focus on helping young graduates hone their craft and ultimately give them a crucial head start in the digital marketing space. The paid internship program has been launched once again with the collaborative efforts of Executive Upskilling platform, Eleves.

Said Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group, India: “Our continuing success, curiosity to explore new realms in media and the potential to become even better motivates us to constantly push the boundaries and set an example as a pioneering force in the industry. With this returning edition of the Bootcamp, we seek to attract even more bright minds who believe in creating a digitally sustainable future with zero limitations. Some of our best experts will serve in collaboration as a guiding force in empowering and nurturing upcoming talent.”

Added Anand Chakravarthy, Co-Founder of Eleves: “We live in a very different world today than what it was even 3 years ago. As more brands and services move online to cater to the fast-growing internet population in India, Digital Marketing is key for their success. But this requires a practical perspective of digital platforms and how best to leverage them to build brands online. We are thrilled to partner with OMG and run the second batch of the Digital Ninja Bootcamp, where our faculty will give them hands-on and practical upskilling across key digital platforms.”