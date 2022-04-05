Ogilvy promotes Prakash Nair

05 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Ogilvy India has announced the promotion of Prakash Nair to President and Head of Office, Ogilvy Gurugram. Nair has been with Ogilvy for 19 years. Prior to his move to lead Ogilvy Gurugram, Nair was Associate President at Ogilvy Mumbai, leading stellar, new age work across a large portfolio of clients including all of Mondelez, Tata Motors and BP Castrol.

Said Nair: “After having lead some big brands, the opportunity to be part of Ogilvy Gurugram and drive the growth story for Ogilvy India presents a new challenge. Also, personally to me, Ogilvy Gurugram has been the benchmark for great craft. I’m extremely excited to start my new chapter at Ogilvy here.”

Added Kunal Jeswani, CEO, Ogilvy India: “One of the great things about Ogilvy is the wealth of talent in the company. It’s been wonderful to have had Shouvik’s energy in Ogilvy over the last few years and we are deeply grateful to him for his time with us. As Shouvik moves on, Prakash Nair will take on the role of President and Head of Office, Ogilvy Gurugram. Prakash is a champion of great creative work and has been instrumental in driving some of our most modern, integrated and award winning work over the past few years. Loved by his clients and colleagues, I’m sure Prakash will bring his own distinct leadership style to the role and bring the full impact of Ogilvy to our clients in Delhi.”