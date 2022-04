Octa to launch Second Income campaign on Hotstar

29 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Octa, a global brand of investment services, has announced the launch of a new campaign on the streaming platform Hotstar, which helps cricket enthusiasts watch their favourite teams play live. All through the IPL season, Hotstar will be streaming Octa’s Second Income campaign video clips during the matches.

Said an unnamed Octa spokesperson: “At Octa, it is our deep conviction that everyone should be able to diversify their income streams. With the Second Income campaign, we want to show that the world of investments is not something beyond the reach of the general public. On the contrary, anyone willing to put their time and effort into financial education can discover the benefits of investing online and generating additional income.”