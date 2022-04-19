Nippon Paint launches TVC with RCB

19 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Nippon Paint has released a TVC to celebrate another year of association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is the second year of Nippon’s association with the celebrated team. This partnership will see Nippon Paint’s logo appear on the back of the player’s helmets and caps.

Speaking about the event, S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), said: “We are thrilled to associate with the cherished RCB for the second year in a row. Karnataka is an important market for us and RCB celebrates the state like no other brand can. We look forward to many years of partnership.”

Added Mark Titus- Assistant Vice-President- Marketing, At Nippon Paint India Private Limited (Decorative Division): “Our association with RCB has been very fulfilling for Nippon Paint and all of our stakeholders through our shared love for the team. We are pleased with how the TVC celebrates the essence of Karnataka and showcases what it means for us. Apart from the TVC, we have a series of digital ads and contests on our social media pages for RCB fans to look forward to. For customers who want to bring home the RCB red shade, it is available at all our dealer stores.”