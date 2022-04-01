Nippon Paint celebrates 5-yr truck with CSK

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Nippon Paint launched a new TVC, in line with its fifth year of partnership with leading Indian Premier League cricket franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking about the association, S Mahesh Anand – President, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said: “We are delighted to yet again team up with IPL’s most celebrated team, the Chennai Super Kings and say ‘Yellow’ to another IPL season.”

Added Mark Titus- Assistant Vice-President- Marketing, At Nippon Paint India Private Limited (Decorative Division): “We see cricket as something that draws us Indians together and spreads much cheer and celebration amongst Nippon Paint’s customers and Indians across the world. We are excited about what CSK has in store for us. For our customers, we have just the colour to celebrate IPL and CSK – the Nippon Paint ‘CSK Yellow’. Apart from that, we have a series of digital ads and contests on our social media pages for CSK fans to look forward to. With the CSK Yellow, we are all set for IPL!”