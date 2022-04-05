Nielsen enhances Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings in India

05 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

On April 1, Nielsen enhanced its open web methodology in India for Digital Ad Ratings through the Nielsen Identity System, alongside seven other markets: Germany, Australia, Japan, Spain, Indonesia, Canada and Brazil.

Said Dolly Jha, Nielsen India Managing Director: “We’re leading the way in tackling digital consumer behaviour fragmentation. From granularity, to large-scale measurement, we’re delivering actionable insights to help advertisers measure, manage and optimise their campaign budgets and results.”

According to a communique, the Nielsen Identity System powering Digital Ad Ratings advertisers and publishers can measure reach and frequency of their audiences with confidence knowing that when a digital ad is viewed, demographics are deduplicated across mobile and PC platforms to get to true people-based metrics.

Added Sarah Miller, SVP, Product Management at Nielsen: “With this enhancement to our Identity System we are taking another step to assure the continuity of ad measurement amidst the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Because of Nielsen’s unique data assets, we are not only able to adjust and correct licensed third party demographic data using panels, we have also developed sophisticated machine learning algorithms to cluster digital identifiers into people and correct for any possible imbalances from the market’s universe of users. It is this advanced data science methodology fueled by the sheer volume of Nielsen Identities that will empower the digital ad measurement into the future.”