Netflix partners with MIB

27 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

To coincide with 75 years of independence, Netflix and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, have come together to honour unique real-life stories of extraordinary individuals through a series of inspiring short videos titled Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan. This was launched in the presence of Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Said Bela Bajaria, Global Head of TV, Netflix: “Great stories can come from anywhere and are ever so inspiring when they are about people who rise against the odds. In partnership with The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan focuses on celebrating remarkable individuals and their stories that can inspire people in India and around the world.”