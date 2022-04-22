MTR Foods launches new TVC

22 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

MTR Foods, the maker of Indian packaged food products, has launched a digital film showcasing its MTR Minute Range of products.

Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, Prerna Tiku, General Manager – Marketing, MTR Foods said: “The millennials and Gen Z’s are the ‘now’ generation that is constantly on the lookout for hyper-convenience in everything they do. We recognized this need early on and pioneered many concepts to cater to these needs in the foods space and conceived of the MTR Minute Range. Through this film, we aim to raise awareness about the entire range, a perfectly crafted portfolio of products that offer the much-loved Indian taste in a hyper-convenient format across dayparts.”