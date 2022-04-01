Motilal Oswal Home Finance launches maiden Brand Campaign

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Motilal Oswal Home Finance has launched a campaign for brand awareness. The campaign comprising a series of digital films, shares funny incidents of daydreaming that people can relate to when planning to buy their own home.

Speaking on the campaign, Prathamesh Pathak, VP- Marketing, Motilal Oswal Home Finance said: “Owning a home is a once in a lifetime decision and hence for hassle free home loans one needs a partner whom they can trust. The Motilal Oswal brand has the legacy of over 30 years in the financial services business. We use this experience to provide hassle free home loans. We decided to use humour as a genre to connect with the affordable home loan audience and hence came up with the daydreaming concept. The films depict different kinds of people thereby connecting with different affordable home loan audiences. Boundless Media conceived and executed the project to give us a simple to understand yet entertaining films.”