Montreux entries close on April 10

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

The 33rd edition of Golden award of Montreux Advertising Festival is scheduled this year at Montreux in end April 2021. Montreux Festival has been a precursor to Cannes for 30 years now and is one of Europe’s leading Advertising and Media Festivals.

At last year’s Golden Award of Montreux Festival, Indian entries were successful despite tough international competition. Indian companies were awarded five gold medals. Viacom won two golds while MTV, Chrome pictures and Miami Ad School won one gold each. Viacom, MTV and Chrome Pictures also won finalist certificates.

The Montreux Festival Talent Award has a contest for students and young professionals working on innovative projects in the field of advertising, e-contents and design. Miami Ad School Mumbai was awarded with a Gold and a Finalist.

The Grand Prix of the Golden Award of Montreux was presented to Energy BBDO Chicago. Our own Ajay Chandwani is on the jury this year as well along with a galaxy of other global leading lights.