Mindshare elevates Ruchi Mathur to CGO

07 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Mindshare India has announced the elevation of Ruchi Mathur to Chief Growth Officer. Mathur, who was previously Head – Client Leadership, Mindshare North & East, will now be responsible for expanding growth metrics for Mindshare through new business development and unlocking growth opportunities within existing businesses. Along with Mindshare, she will closely work with the GroupM leadership to scale in partnerships, and capability offering and drive Mindshare’s good growth agenda.

Said Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia: “Ruchi is a passionate leader and has a proven record of driving excellent business results within the Mindshare group, in the North and East especially. She is instrumental in boosting operational efficiency for helping our clients achieve their objectives. With more than two decades of media expertise, Ruchi brings in a unique set of perspectives and skills that will help hone our strategic direction and grow our organization. I am looking forward to her continued contribution within the system and am confident that with her expertise, we will continue leading towards client delight.”