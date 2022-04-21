Meesho celebrates small biz in IPL campaign

21 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Meesho, the internet commerce company, has launched a campaign to celebrate small, hyperlocal businesses, tapping into the cricket fever around IPL 2022. The campaign, titled ‘Apna Cricket Adda’, showcases how small shops and businesses act as a unifying force during the cricket season.

Meesho’s latest campaign celebrates every shopkeeper who keeps their doors open for Indians from diverse walks of life, joined together by their shared love for the sport.

Said Laksminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho: “Every year, the passion for cricket in our country hits fever pitch during the season. Small stores are an indispensable part of the festive mood that pervades towns and cities across India during this time. With the cricketing season in full swing, we thought this campaign would be an ideal celebration of MSMEs fuelling India’s passion for cricket.”

Added George, Chief Creative Officer, Cryptic Intel, Meesho’s creative agency: “Through this film we have tried to capture the essence of India and cricket and add to that the spirit of entrepreneurship and Meesho. To showcase the joys and aspirations, the hopes and fears, the very vibe of Indians everywhere.”