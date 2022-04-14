Max Life Insurance elevates Rahul Talwar to CMO

14 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Max Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Rahul Talwar as Chief Marketing Officer. In his elevated role, Mathur leads the marketing (brand, channel, customer), corporate communications, consumer insights and customer obsession agenda of the Company. He will be instrumental in enabling consumer and brand connect for all stakeholders, delivering on the promise of making Max Life the most admired life insurance brand. As the Chief Customer Officer of Max Life, Rahul continues to drive the customer strategy and governance to execute on company’s customer centric vision.

Said Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Max Life Insurance: “Rahul has been an exceptional peoples leader, a brand evangelist and a keen change advocate within the organization. His sharp marketing acumen, deep consumer insights and strategic focus has strengthened the goodwill and reputation of the brand amongst our customers. Rahuls experience and expertise will be valuable in shaping the next level of our brand journey aligned with our business objectives. I also thank Aalok for his invaluable contribution to the organization and wish him well for the future.”