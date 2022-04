Mankind gets Brahmanandam as regional brand ambassador

22 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Gas-O-Fast, an ayurvedic antacid brand from the house of Mankind Pharma, has continued its association with Brahmanandam as its regional brand ambassador for Southern India. The brand will be launching a TVC featuring Brahmanandam, which will be rolled out soon on mainstream media platforms to mark the launch of Gas-O-Fast’s new range of flavours.

Speaking on the association, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing of Mankind Pharma, “We are glad to continue our association with one of the finest actors in the southern market. We are positive that our association will help us to explore new avenues in the market. We are determined to increase the product visibility in the southern market and create a top-of-the-mind recall value as the potential solution for all your stomach related problems.”