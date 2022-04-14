Manauti Walecha launches agency Communication Casa LLP

14 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

 

Manauti Walecha, a PR and communication specialist, has started a public relations and communication agency, called Communication Casa LLP. Walecha has 15+ years of experience under her belt and proven expertise in the field, spanning 80+ clients. Prior to founding Communication Casa, Walecha has worked as an independent consultant supporting brands across verticals like insurance, banking, hospitality, real estate, lifestyle, education, FMCG, and retail.

 

Said Walecha: “We wanted to build a PR firm that led the way with transparency, where deliverables are not over-promised and under-delivered, but rather exceed client goals. With Communication Casa, we finally give this long-awaited venture a formal name. The vision is to become the trusted PR partner that brands come to when they need to be visible in the right places at the right time.”

 

Related Stories

  • No Related Stories Found
Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.