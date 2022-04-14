Manauti Walecha launches agency Communication Casa LLP

By Our Staff

Manauti Walecha, a PR and communication specialist, has started a public relations and communication agency, called Communication Casa LLP. Walecha has 15+ years of experience under her belt and proven expertise in the field, spanning 80+ clients. Prior to founding Communication Casa, Walecha has worked as an independent consultant supporting brands across verticals like insurance, banking, hospitality, real estate, lifestyle, education, FMCG, and retail.

Said Walecha: “We wanted to build a PR firm that led the way with transparency, where deliverables are not over-promised and under-delivered, but rather exceed client goals. With Communication Casa, we finally give this long-awaited venture a formal name. The vision is to become the trusted PR partner that brands come to when they need to be visible in the right places at the right time.”