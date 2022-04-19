Madison Media appoints Vinit Kumar as VP

By Our Staff

Madison Media has announced the appointment of Vinit Kumar as Vice President, Madison Media Plus, Based in Delhi. Kumar will report to Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus.

Said Banerjee: “We’re glad to have Vinit back on board. Having worked for various FMCG segments, he brings a wealth of experience to Madison. I am confident that we will be able to take our Delhi office to the next level with new business and continue to delight the existing clients.”

Added Kumar: “I am excited to be joining Madison Media back and look forward to contributing to the organization in my new role and responsibilities. My hopes and expectations are high as I look forward to the challenges and opportunities Madison Media and its clients will provide me and unlock our clients’ growth by leveraging data, tech and talent.”