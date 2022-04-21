Lowe Lintas ads for HP targets students

21 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

HP India has launched its latest range of HP Pavilion laptops with a multi-film campaign. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi, the campaign aims to appeal to the younger segment who are returning to their schools and colleges post the pandemic.

Talking about the campaign, Prashant Jain, CMO, HP India said: “GenZ today, are digital natives and technology is a part of everything that they do. To enable their use cases of creation, academics and long hours of entertainment, HP has always been at the forefront of bringing superior and cutting-edge technology to these young PC users. This campaign presents the same through the lens of two quirky and fun GenZ, Alisha and Garima, whom we hope our audience will love, just as much as we have grown to.”

Commenting on the campaign, Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “Some films, through their scripting, casting and direction almost feel like small trailers of a feature film that we can imagine in our heads. This campaign falls into that category. Where we don’t just see the features of HP Pavilion come alive, but also this quirky, funny relationship between these two girls. Kudos to Siddhant (Mago) and his team. I for one, really love this campaign.”