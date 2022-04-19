L&K S&S appoints Avinash Jakhalekar as Group CD

19 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Avinash Jakhalekar as Group Creative Director. Jakhalekar joins the agency from Lowe Lintas and will be based out of Mumbai. He will report to Kartik Smetacek, Jt. NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Welcoming him to the agency, Smetacek said: “Avinash embodies the perfect qualities that I look for in creative person – equal parts talent, energy and resilience. We’re thrilled to have him aboard and look forward to him putting his amazing craft and can-do attitude to work on some of our key businesses.”