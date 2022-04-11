Lenovo mandates Stagwell Agency Assembly & Dentsu

11 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Lenovo has announced the appointment of Stagwell Agency Assembly and Dentsu as its new global paid media agencies of record.

Said Gina Qiao, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lenovo: “As the technology and marketing industries undergo a profound transformation in an increasingly fragmented digital ecosystem, marketing needs to adapt and modernise as we navigate this new environment. We look forward to working with our new agency partners to continue innovating how and where we tell Lenovo’s vision of smarter technology for all, and to further advance the industry.”