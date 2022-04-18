Kunal Jeswani moves to Singapore

18 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

After 17 years with the India office, Kunal Jeswani, CEO, Ogilvy India will be moving to Singapore as Group Chief Executive, Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia. Effective June 1, 2022, VR Rajesh will be elevated to Group President, Ogilvy India.

As Group President, he will lead the integrated Ogilvy India P&L across all our offices and will be responsible for the acceleration of all our core capabilities in India – Advertising, Brand & Content; Experience; Health; PR & Influence and Ogilvy Consulting.

Said Piyush Pandey: “I am delighted that after a stellar performance at Ogilvy India, Kunal is moving to head Ogilvy Singapore & Malaysia. This important responsibility will add international exposure to Kunal’s rich experience across the many aspects of the communications business. I am sure he will be successful in his new role. VR Rajesh, who takes on the baton from Kunal, is an Ogilvy stalwart and I am confident he will take Ogilvy India and our clients to greater heights. On behalf of the Ogilvy India Board, I welcome VR to this new responsibility.”