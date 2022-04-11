KreditBee launches ‘Loans Anytime, Anywhere’ campaign

11 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

KreditBee, the fintech platform. announced the launch of its first brand campaign, ‘Loans Anytime, Anywhere’. The campaign is aimed at creating brand awareness among its target consumers and highlights the ease and convenience in availing loans from KreditBee.

Said Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee: “We are delighted to launch our first brand campaign ‘Loans Anytime, Anywhere’, which is aimed to educate the young Indian middle class on how they can meet their aspirations by availing loans instantly in a simple, secure and hassle-free manner. At KreditBee, we are focused on understanding our consumers and their personal finance needs. This campaign gives us an opportunity to kickstart our audience engagement from a brand awareness standpoint and highlight our value proposition of being ‘the friend indeed’ in tough times, be it for occasions, events or emergencies.”