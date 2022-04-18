Instashield launches its first ad campaign

18 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Instashield India Private Limited, the consumer durables technology company, has rolled out its first ad film on IPL Hotstar, social media platforms and YouTube. The ad campaign features the benefits of using the company’s plug-n-device, Instashield to protect oneself from all sorts of viruses, including the coronavirus.

Commenting on the launch of Instashield’s first ad film, Hitesh M. Patel, Promoter & Director of Instashield said: “Instashield is a medical device technology, which is a perfect fit to combat the on-going virus challenges. It is a plug-n-play device, which is the need of the hour, and to market such a product is of utmost importance for us to ensure the lives of people around us are healthy and safe.”

Added Ankit Khera of Brand Advocate: “The ad is created to demonstrate the need to keep your family safe and prevent each other from the on-going pandemic. The product is simple to use at any place. The tagline of Instashield #Taaki Zindagi Chalti Jaye, ensures people to have a safe and healthy life without any health issues pertaining to the viruses.”