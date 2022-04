IdeateLabs launches new campaign for Häfele

By Our Staff

IdeateLabs has conceptualised and executed Let’s Reimagine campaign for Häfele, an international brand providing complete home solutions. The campaign comprises 22 ad films, with Let’s Reimagine being the key message. The digital campaign was launched in two phases by IdeateLabs.

Commenting on the campaign’s launch, Ashwini Vyas, Sr. Creative Director, IdeateLabs, said: “We are excited to launch the Häfele Let’s Reimagine campaign. The entire team aimed at streamlining the brand communication by linking all the future creatives and collaterals with the key message. Our strengthened association with Häfele of over four years now has helped us understand what today’s consumers are looking for and how Häfele is a cut above the competition offering the best-in-class solutions. With the Let’s Reimagine campaign, we have successfully reached out to a wider customer base with the brand message.”