Himalayan Natives rolls out new campaign

12 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Himalayan Natives, an all-natural food brand, has launched a brand new video campaign outlining the strength and freshness right from the land of Himalayas. An advocate of a healthy and nutritious diet, the brand displays its commitment via the video campaign, encouraging its viewers to be strong and steady like the mighty range itself. The campaign is created by Ittisa, a Bengaluru based Digital Marketing Agency.

Said Bhupendra Khanal, Founder, Himalayan Natives: “I hail from the land of the Himalayas and have been lucky to have had the most delicious and healthiest of food. Now I want to extend the goodness of my homeland to the world and make access to healthy food easier via Himalayan Natives. The campaign, the messaging and the product line on the platform is something I resonate with. I truly believe that a healthy food source is what makes or breaks the mind and body.”