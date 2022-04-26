Havas Media floats global e-commerce vertical

26 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

It’s raining new business and new business divisions at Havas Media, the media agency arm of Havas Group India. It has now announced the launch of Havas Market, a full-service e-commerce offering that aims to empower consumers in their shopping journey, providing meaningful e-retail experiences and generating incremental business for brands.

To lead this division, HMG India has appointed Sharukh Lakhani as Lead – Havas Market. Lakhani joins from Wavemaker where he led the e-commerce media strategy for clients including Mondelez & Sun Pharma.

Commenting on the launch, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said: “With the launch of Havas Market, India is poised to become a leader in creating meaningful shopping experiences. The division will give clients access to real-time market intel to help them form better decisions on the back of data and technology. I’m excited about the Group’s ambitious plans, forging into new avenues, that not only strengthen our capabilities, but also ensure upskilling of our people and processes, thereby providing a seamless and integrated experience to our clients.”

Added Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India: “The current e-retail landscape in India is very competitive and complicated for the consumer. From fashion, beauty, electronics and mobile, to food, healthcare and entertainment, each product category has witnessed a significant growth in e-commerce spends. India already has close to 200Mn+ online transacting users. Given Havas Media Group India’s diversified client portfolio, we identified a great opportunity to develop an in-house e-commerce practice. With Havas Market, we want to become the go-to-market entity in the industry, offering an end-to-end solution and optimizing clients’ e-retail business. I’m confident with Havas’ existing capabilities and the stellar team of experts, we will be able to scale the vertical to even greater heights.”