Godrej launches a book on World Earth Day

29 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

On World Earth Day, this year, the Godrej group released a book called ‘The Last Cloud, Ray, Drop, Mangrove and Bee’ for children to urge them, other individuals and business heads to invest their resources in safeguarding the environment and protecting valuable species from extinction. Using this digital book as a platform, the group, sends an urgent message about preserving the environment for tomorrow.

Commenting on the book, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, said: “The Godrej Group has historically been at the forefront of environmental conservation and each and every organization under our umbrella is determined to making every effort towards a cleaner, greener and better world. We have always considered a sustainable work ethos as our responsibility to our nation and our planet. To safeguard the environment for the generations yet to come, we aim to promote personal responsibility through this book ‘The Last Cloud, Ray, Drop, Mangrove and Bee’. We hope to instil a sense of passion in every reader to invest themselves into preventing environmental degradation and nurture conservation”.

Added Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia: “Every Earth Day, we’ve been asking adults the world over to think about the children of the future. This time though, we thought, ‘let’s redirect to the little ones.’ After all, the future of the planet is intertwined with theirs. And when the little ones know better about Earth’s history, they’ll grow up and change the global warming story. And our videobook, The Last Cloud, Drop, Mangrove, and Bee, gives that loving nudge through little Maahi and her friends as they spread planet positivity and change the world to be #EarthfullyYours.”