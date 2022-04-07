FPJ & Goa’s Fomento Media to share content

07 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) and its sister publication Navshaki have formally entered into a news content sharing pact with Fomento Media. The latter publishes the relatively new English daily newspaper, The Goan and the Marathi daily Goanvartha. The MoU was signed and a Free Press Journal Konkan digital edition was launched in the presence of the Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant at Dona Paula in Goa.

Said Ashok Karnani, Director of Free Press Journal group of newspapers: “This is the right time to join hands with other newspapers for content sharing rather than having multiple editions taking into consideration the steep increase in the cost of the newsprint and also the Epaper culture that appeals immensely to the present generation in the age group of 18-30 years.”

Added Joe Louis, Director (Media) of Fomento: “It is the beginning of a great partnership between two well-known Media Houses which will ensure better quality content to be shared between the two and will give them a much larger reach and readership and thus reach out to audiences across the globe.