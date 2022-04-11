FloBiz neobank launches first brand campaign

11 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

FloBiz, a fintech platform for small and medium scale businesses (SMBs), has launched its new brand campaign ‘Business Ka Achha Time Shuru’ with a series of four ad films. The newly announced branding campaign bolsters the efficiency and advanced billing capabilities of FloBiz’s flagship product myBillBook, which is a GST invoicing and accounting software.

Said Pulkit Saboo, Director- Brand Marketing, Flobiz: “The stories are a reflection of our user reviews. We feel fortunate to have been able to create a difference in the lives of SMBs by giving them an easy-to-use, powerful and affordable solution for their everyday business pain-points. Similar to our customer base, the films show a wide age spectrum ranging from a young businessman to an elderly well established business owner with each of them using myBillBook confidently and conveniently. The campaign has been well timed to usher in the new financial year with the brand promise of better times for your business. We are complementing the digital-first national roll out with a high degree of offline visibility through OOH advertising and BTL activities.”

Added Rahul Raj, Founder and CEO, FloBiz: “The new brand campaign follows our previous campaign #BusinessKoLeSeriously launched in association with our brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee. The recently announced ad series illustrates, in all its simplicity and sans-hyperbole and sans-jargon tenor, the benefits of having a superior product take on most of the daily business operations challenges for small businesses, leaving more time to concentrate on things that matter – more family and business strategy time.”