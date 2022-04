Fixcraft releases maiden brand campaign film

29 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Gurugram-based car repair management startup Fixcraft has released its maiden branding campaign film titled ‘Gaadi chaka chak’.

Commenting about the film, Vivek Sharma, Founder and CEO of Fixcraft said: “Fixcraft has a huge opportunity to create a new car repair & service segment between authorized workshops and neighborhood garages. We assure quality and reliable repair service through company owned workshops using genuine spares parts in company owned workshops, unlike aggregators that just connect consumers with local garages”