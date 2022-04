Five more jury chairs for Abbys 2022

22 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

The Jury Chair at ABBYs 2022 is being assembled with stalwarts of the advertising industry, both national and global! Five new jury chairs have been invited. These being:

Ayappa KM, Director and Partner, Early Man Films

Devika Prabhu, Business Head, Kids & Infotainment, Disney Star

Geet Rathi, Design & Creative Director, TBWA

Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia – Warner Bros, Discovery

Raj Kamble, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations