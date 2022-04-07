Warc & Act Responsible collaborate for best campaigns

06 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Warc, the global marketing insights company, and publisher of the Warc Rankings and Act Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest source of the world’s best ads for social and environmental issues, have collaborated for The Good Report, a ranking of the world’s best use of creative communications to promote sustainability and social responsibility to raise awareness of major social and environmental issues.

A total of 1,259 campaigns produced by 796 agencies for 1,000 advertisers (non-profit, public sector, and commercial brands) across 80 markets were evaluated for this latest Good Report.

Of the top 40 campaigns featured in The Good Report 2021, 21 are for non-profits, 15 for commercial brands (including two produced in collaboration with non-profits) and four for public sectors. A total of 45 agencies (34 are from networks and 11 are independent agencies) across 21 markets are represented.

The top 25 agencies are made up of four independent and 21 networked agencies covering a total of 16 markets. Of the top 20 networks, three are independent and 17 are owned by holding companies. The top ten brands include six non-profits and four for-profit.

The Good Report 2021 top ranked campaigns and companies promoting good are:

Campaigns

#1 Boards of Change, FCB Chicago/FCBX Chicago, City of Chicago

#2 The Hiring Chain, Small New York, CoorDown

#3 Water Light, Wunderman Thompson Bogotá, E-Dina Energy

#4 True Name, McCann New York, Mastercard

#5 Made to Make a Difference, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne, The Royal Australian Mint

Agencies

#1 Publicis Conseil, Paris

#2 FCB Chicago

#3 FCB Ulka Mumbai

#4 Wunderman Thompson, Bogotá

#5 Small, New York

Networks

#1 FCB

#2 McCann Worldgroup

#3 TBWA\Worldwide

#4 Havas Group

#5 Publicis Worldwide

Advertisers

#1 WWF

#2 City of Chicago

#3 CoorDown

#4 E-Dina Energy

#5 Mastercard

Countries

#1 United States

#2 France

#3 Brazil

#4 United Kingdom

#5 Australia

Said Hervé de Clerck, ACT Responsible Dream Leader: “With the Good Report, ACT Responsible continues its mission of promoting, inspiring and uniting the communications industry for the greater Good. We truly believe advertising has a major role in educating and promoting good to help make the world a better place and we are proud to celebrate this work every year. Producing The Good Report with the collaboration of the WARC Rankings team is a great privilege.”

Added David Tiltman, SVP Content, WARC: “Creativity as a force for positive change has never been more important. WARC is delighted to collaborate with Act Responsible to continue shining a light on the agencies, brands and NGOs that are creating breakthrough ideas that not only matter to society but can change behaviour.”