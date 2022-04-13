Eno goes live with new TVC

12 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Eno, the OTC Antacid brand by GSK Consumer Healthcare, has gone live with its new TV campaign.

Commenting on the new launch, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub Continent, GSK Consumer Healthcare said: “As a leading brand, we have always ensured to stay ahead by creating innovative campaigns. With each year, we create brand stories that connect with audiences. Through this campaign, we’re rekindling the joyous moments of friends and family together, with food and Eno playing a central part in their fun times together. A simple selfie moment typifies a pop culture phenomenon that unifies social and age stratas.