Dulux paints new TVC campaign

20 Apr,2022

AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux Paints in India, has released a new campaign for Dulux Velvet Touch – its flagship ultra-luxury interior emulsion brand.

Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign hinges on a woman’s need for autonomy of space to underline the product superiority of Dulux Velvet Touch.

Said Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India: “Dulux Velvet Touch epitomises the best quality of decorative paint. As Indian consumers are increasingly spending more time rejuvenating their homes, walls have become a canvas of self-expression. Dulux India is now further empowering consumers to flourish through colours. We’re delighted to present the all new Dulux Velvet Touch with the Tru Color technology. This is our promise of intense rich colours with ultra-smooth finish so that every living space paints a narrative as progressive as today’s consumers and ‘Feels like Home’.”

Added Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas: “Dulux Velvet Touch wanted to own new conversations in relationship dynamics as we make a comeback in the consumer’s mindspace, carving a contemporary space for the brand. The need for autonomy or the question to why it’s sought by a young independent woman was a fresh conversation with home at the centre of it. It was a collaboration of the right talent coming together that touches the right note.”