Dinesh Karthik roped in as brand ambassador of Parimatch News

29 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

Parimatch News, a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet, has signed Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador.

Commenting on his appointment, Karthik, who is eyeing a recall to Indian colours for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October, said, “I’m thrilled to be associated as brand ambassador of Parimatch News because this is a brand that is close to my heart. It provides the most exciting coverage of a variety of sporting events, both national and international, in a style that’s engaging, to the point, and easy to read.”

Added Dmitry Belianin, Chief Marketing Officer of PMI: “We at Parimatch News are delighted to welcome Dinesh Karthik as brand ambassador. Dinesh has lit up the IPL this year and continues to be an example to the youth of India, in the way he plays the game and in his infectious personality. We believe he will be a fantastic asset for us.”