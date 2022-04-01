DDB Mudra Group names Anand Murty and Mehak Jaini as Strategy Chiefs

01 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

DDB Mudra Group has announced Anand Murty and Mehak Jaini as the Strategy Chiefs of DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide respectively. They will lead the group’s promise of a cohesive view across advertising, digital marketing and media. The company’s unique structure offers strategists an opportunity to shape and track the entire consumer journey. Their teams will marry the fundamentals of brand planning – a deep understanding of culture and consumers – with the demands of digital transformation for some of India’s most respected and fastest growing brands.

Speaking of this change of guard, Aditya Kanthy, CEO & MD, DDB Mudra Group said: “We’re so excited about Anand and Mehak taking charge of the strategy department at the Group. They are the key to the kind of success we want to create for our people and clients. From brilliant creative work and beautiful, seamless experiences through to measured and disproportionate brand and business growth – the strategists are at the heart of the action here. While one part of the task is to bring changes to the ways of traditional marketers, equally, they will help bring the basics of brand building and consumer thinking to help set a foundation for long-term sustainable growth for digitally forward companies.”