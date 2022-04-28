DCMN expands Insights capabilities in India

28 Apr,2022

By Our Staff

DCMN, the growth marketing partner for digital brands, has announced the expansion of its unsights capabilities in India.

Said Bindu Balakrishnan, Country Head India at DCMN: “Performance metrics can only give you so much insight into how well an advertising campaign has performed. Our clients are increasingly focused on building brand salience and want to know what impact a campaign has had on more nuanced awareness metrics like likeability and brand recognition. These are the questions our Insights product is designed to help answer. Having this overview of both sides of the coin – i.e. both the performance and broader awareness metrics – gives a fuller picture of a marketing campaign’s impact and is invaluable for charting a brands’ growth.”