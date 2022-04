Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Working five days after a three-day week is such a pain. Hai na?

22 Apr,2022

A Friday question, and a weak one, we confess. But let’s see how Dr Bhaskar Das responds to it in the April 22 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Working five days after a three-day week is such a pain. Hai na?

A. Why? One rather gets refuelled to contribute better in the next week. Any break is supposed to rejuvenate both cerebral and kinetic energy for better performance.