Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why is it that health of talent is not really a focus in A&M? Stressful, unhealthy hours, high pressure, low staffing, etc

13 Apr,2022

We have very strong views on the subject and hence asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views for the April 13 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Further to the question on World Health Day, why is it that health of talent is not really a focus in the A&M sector? Stressful, unhealthy hours, high pressure, low staffing, etc.

A. I instinctively feel that no one ignores health consciously. Yes, in today’s workspace pressure and daily commuting compulsions, personal imperatives get the better of appropriate health consciousness. Technology-led work, WFH etc have forced people to opt for a sedentary lifestyle. At a young age, one tends to be oblivious of the need for following a conscious health regime. Pressures of balancing work-life drives one to escapism through celebration of life. All the above cumulatively push health awareness to the backburner. It has nothing to do with A&M industry only. It’s true for all sectors, even if in varying degrees.

It ultimately depends on the individual’s desire to remain healthy. One has to push oneself on the belief that health is wealth. No amount of obsession with work can justify ignoring health as only when one is healthy (body, mind and soul) one can contribute effectively. Intoxication cannot lead to automatic detoxification.