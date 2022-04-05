Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We are on Day 5 of the new financial year. The world has opened up, wearing masks is now optional… your forecast for the new fiscal?

We have asked this question a few times in the past but at different times in the last two years. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the April 5 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. We are on Day 5 of the new financial year. The world has opened up, wearing masks is now optional… your forecast for the new fiscal?

A. Yes, the world is opening up slowly and steadily but the caution cannot be thrown to the winds as there is always some buzz about some new variants of the virus. The pandemic might change into an endemic.

Having said that, citizens have realised the need for giving livelihood a chance to enable life to thrive. Human ingenuity with support from tech-led innovation would certainly improve the business sentiments in 2022, although at a different pace for various sectors. Here is a final caveat to the crystal-grazing: hope the Ukraine war would not queer the pitch for my optimism of an economic resurgence, globally, including India.