Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s now near-confirmed that former Disney Star big(g) boss Uday Shankar is going to take charge of a leading entertainment network (& perhaps more). How do you see this impacting the A&M&E space?

11 Apr,2022

It’s not in the public domain so far, hence near-confirmed, though our sources tell us that it’s possibly just waiting for some officialese. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the April 11 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. There is now near-confirmed news that former Disney Star big(g) boss Uday Shankar is going to take charge of a leading entertainment network (and perhaps more). How do you see this impacting the A&M&E space?

A. Even if the news isn’t confirmed as yet, but the arrival of an astute professional like Uday Shankar would definitely make a difference in the concerned company and consequently on the A&M industry. Uday Shankar would always be a star, wherever he is.