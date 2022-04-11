Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s now near-confirmed that former Disney Star big(g) boss Uday Shankar is going to take charge of a leading entertainment network (& perhaps more). How do you see this impacting the A&M&E space?

11 Apr,2022

Bhaskar DasIt’s not in the public domain so far, hence near-confirmed, though our sources tell us that it’s possibly just waiting for some officialese. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the April 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

 

Q. There is now near-confirmed news that former Disney Star big(g) boss Uday Shankar is going to take charge of a leading entertainment network (and perhaps more). How do you see this impacting the A&M&E space?

 

A. Even if the news isn’t confirmed as yet, but the arrival of an astute professional like Uday Shankar would definitely make a difference in the concerned company and consequently on the A&M industry. Uday Shankar would always be a star, wherever he is.

 

