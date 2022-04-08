Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians teams have lost three of their IPL matches on the trot. Are both the champion teams a spent force or it’s still early days?

Ah, well, we know it’s an unfair question to ask since it’s still early days of the IPL 2022 edition, but still. Losing three games each. Well, we asked Dr Bhaskar Das, who is known to love the game very, very much, for his view for the April 7 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. It’s unfortunate but the principle of the survival of the fittest applies here too and it’s good for Indian cricket and it keeps the interest in IPL alive even after 15 years. Championship can’t be an entitlement. One has to work hard to earn it. Victory loves preparation and resting on laurels doesn’t always help. If one goes by the axiom of morning shows the day , the teams at the bottom of the pyramid would really work smart and hard to be in the race. One has to assume also that other teams would decide not to compete.