Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Just as an unsuccessful team leader in a company cannot be its CEO, with a 100% loss rate in its IPL 2022 outing, does Rohit Sharma deserve to be Team India captain?

18 Apr,2022

The Mumbai Indians streak of losses has led to many tongues wagging about the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his views for the April 18 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Just as an unsuccessful team leader in a company cannot be its CEO, with a 100% loss rate in its IPL 2022 outing, does Rohit Sharma deserve to be Team India captain?

A. I understand from where you are coming. First, the formats of the two games are different. So, one can’t transpose the performance of one on the other. Secondly, even if one takes a cue from the corporate sector, there is no conclusive proof that removal of the CEO is the only panacea available for sub-optimal performance of a company. The corporate world (globally) is replete with examples of the success and failure of the suggested step. In fact, studies have shown that such steps have harmed more than doing good to the company.

Coming to cricket, bad patches are a part of every player’s life. And it’s not the captain who has failed only (incidentally the captain has taken the responsibility of the poor performance of the franchise), the full playing unit could not rise to the demands of the situation. As in corporates, issues like the Board’s role in guiding the CEO is debated, one might wonder if assumptions during the auction have gone awry. Cricket is a collective game and proceedings may not follow calculations.

Anyway, when it comes to the short form of the game, the matches, proverbially, never get over till the last ball is bowled. Mumbai Indians might also surprise all of us. One win can change the habit of the whole team.